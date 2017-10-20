Hornets keen to provide another sting in the tail

Debenham LC manager Leon Moore may have only been in the job a matter of weeks, but his side have the opportunity to equal a club record this weekend.

Only once before — in the 2008/09 season — have the Hornets reached the second round of the Buildbase FA Vase, when they exited the competition at the hands of Leiston.

However, if Moore’s team can cause an upset by winning on the road at Thetford Town tomorrow (3pm), they will have matched the achievement of eight campaigns ago.

“If we can match that piece of club history, what an achievement that would be,” said Moore.

“When you consider the size of the club and what we are up against, it would be fairytale stuff.

“It is progress in a national competition — a competition where the final is at Wembley.

“Granted that is a long way off and it is a massive ask, but you have to dream about this sort of thing.

“And not just that, each round you progress brings money into the club and that is vitally important for a club like ours.”

Thetford ply their trade a step higher than Debenham, sitting 14th in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

But Debenham are no strangers to rising to that sort of challenge, having already beaten Thetford’s league rivals Great Yarmouth Town earlier in the competition.

“Thetford have some really top players, but they might be missing a few of those on Saturday,” said Moore, whose first game in charge of Debenham was the tie with Yarmouth.

“We are the underdogs but that means they are there for the taking — the pressure is on them.

“We were brilliant in the two games against Yarmouth and deserved to go through after the replay.

“Can we do it again? Maybe the Vase is my competition! If we play well, we have a good chance.”

Off the pitch, Moore has been busy with recruitment, bringing in two players to boost his attacking options.

Striker James Watling has arrived from Ipswich Wanderers, while Lyndon Dowson-Alexander signed on the dotted line from Crane Sports.

Watling is cup-tied for the Thetford encounter and Dowson-Alexander is a doubt through injury, but Moore is nevertheless pleased to have both players on board.

“With the system I want to play, we were lacking players like those two,” he said.

“They will both provide some good experience and quality to the squad.”