‘Hornets could be a surprise package’ says Moore

Newly-appointed assistant manager Leon Moore believes Debenham LC could ‘surprise a few people’ next season, writes Alex Moss.

The former Stowmarket Town coach was appointed as Mark Benterman’s number two last Friday, and joins the Hornets following a successful campaign at their local rivals.

Moore was part of the coaching staff which helped guide Stowmarket to the Thurlow Nunn League First Division title last season, but admits the opportunity to become assistant manager at Friends Meadow was one he could not turn down.

“After I left Stow, Mark contacted me and asked me about going over to Debenham,” he said. “Debenham are a club which have a lot to offer.

“Last season they didn’t get off to a good start, but obviously Mark came (in January) and stabilised the club very well.

“The league is going to be very competitive next season, but me and Mark want a top six finish and then we can build on that. I think we might surprise a few people next season.”

Moore hopes the experience of last season’s title success with Stowmarket will stand him in good stead for his new role as a number two at Debenham.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Stow and I learnt a lot last year,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of praise for what Rick (Andrews, manager) has achieved over there.

“But I felt to go from a first team coach to an assistant manager’s role was an opportunity which was too good to turn down.”