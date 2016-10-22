Hood has no plans to step aside after HOYS success

Retirement is the furthest thought from Allister Hood’s mind after winning six titles at the recent Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in Birmingham.

Among the Blo Norton-based 62-year-old’s personal-best haul was the SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse Championship with Jack The Giant, as well as the prestigious Supreme Horse of the Year accolade on Our Cashel Blue.

The event was the last chance supporters had to see Jack The Giant in competitive action, but Hood, who won his first HOYS championship in 1973, has no intention of following suit.

“We have retired Jack The Giant but the rest of the yard are still in their prime,” he said.

“They are what keep me motivated and I am really keen to keep on representing the yard. I want to see those horses through their prime if possible.

“I have always said I will keep on competing while I feel able and confident, which I very much still do.”

A thigh muscle injury — suffered while tripping on stairs at the event — threatened to hamper the experienced rider’s participation at the NEC.

However, Hood was able to put the pain to one side to record one of his greatest ever career achievements.

“All the years of riding have made the thigh muscle prone to a pull and strains,” he added.

“It was stiff and very painful — it was a struggle to get up on the horse and it flashed through my mind that I might have to pull out.

“But once I was able to struggle into riding position it was a little more comfortable.

“To secure three wins and three championships is incredible. I would have to say it is one of my greatest achievements.”

Hood’s son — Oliver — also chalked up a winner at the show in the Middleweight section with Potters Ace.