Home victory sees Diss keep pace with promotion rivals

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Diss Town 3

Dereham Town Reserves 0

Diss remain firmly in the promotion picture after they returned to winning ways on Saturday.

Ross Potter’s men went into the contest on the back of a defeat by the odd goal in five to Whitton United last time out in the league.

However, strikes in either half from Shaun Hunsdon and Charlie Webb — plus an own goal — see the Tangerines in seventh spot, although they are only two points adrift of Holland FC in third.

Hunsdon’s goal, which arrived after 36 minutes, was the only major piece of quality during the first half.

A long throw from Jason Cole picked out the striker, who made enough space for himself to find the net from 18 yards out.

Hunsdon was heavily involved in Diss’ second goal in the 54th minute when his shot was parried into the path for Charlie Webb to roll in.

And the scoring was concluded when a cross from Mark Shadrack was turned into his own net by a Dereham defender.

Tomorrow, Diss will go in search of back-to-back triumphs at Needham Market Reserves (3pm).

n After suffering consecutive 6-1 defeats, Debenham LC stopped the rot with a 3-3 draw at home against Wisbech St Mary.

The visitors took the lead, only for Debenham to respond through Paris Tuwizana.

A diving header from Matt Dixon then put the hosting Hornets ahead, only for Wisbech to regain the lead with two goals.

However, Debenham secured a share of the spoils in the dying embers of the game as Zehnn Young powered in from distance.

Eighteenth-placed Debenham will now take the momentum gained into tomorrow’s home encounter against the league’s basement side — Dereham’s reserve outfit, who are without a victory all season.