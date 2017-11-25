Hayhoe the star as battling Diss go down to cup defeat

NORFOLK SENIOR CUP

THIRD ROUND

Dereham Town 5

Diss Town 2

Diss Town took on Bostik League North league leaders Dereham Town on Tuesday, two steps higher than them in the football pyramid.

Diss defended well with goalkeeper Jake Hayhoe in superb form, and gave their hosts a test at times.

Hayhoe was soon in action as the hosts applied pressure, and was beaten in the 20th minute when Crisp shot low into the far corner.

The Tangerines equalised in the 30th minute. Stephen Vincent’s free kick was controlled by Virgilio Leitao, who fed Tom Ramsey to score from an acute angle six yards.

Dereham regained the lead in the 38th minute when Crisp headed in Toby Hilliard’s cross from close range.

Diss gifted their hosts a third goal just before the interval. Sol Pope was short with a pass intended for Hayhoe, Hilliard taking advantage.

Diss got back into the game after 53 minutes when Jay Eastoe-Smith handled a shot from Leitao on the line to earn a red card. Leitao sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.

Linford restored the two goal lead after 65 minutes, and Floris Burgers made it 5-2 in injury time.

In the Suffolk Senior Cup Third Round, AFC Hoxne lost a pulsating thriller 5-4 after being 4-2 up against Achilles at home. Liam Smith, in his first appearance of the season, scored all four Hoxne goals including two penalties.

Two of the visitors’ goals were own goals. Hoxne opened the scoring after 30 minutes, Smith skilfully turning home a John Boorman header.

He added a second five minutes later from the spot. Achilles scored with a header bang on half-time.

Smith completed his hat-trick from the spot after a foul on Boorman.

An own goal for the visitors made it 3-2, but Hoxne looked set for victory after a ‘keeper error from a Smith shot. However, the Touchline Suffolk & Ipswich League leaders staged a terrific fight-back late on with three goals, including a penalty, and the winner from an own goal.

Two early goals were enough for Framlingham Town to beat Cornard United in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division on Saturday. Daniel Smith got the first after nine minutes, beating Cornard ‘keeper Jordon Giddings with a low drive.

Two minutes later Max Willett outpaced the Cornard defence, and comfortably made it two.

Fram were on top for much of the first half, and got the ball in the net again shortly before the interval. Giddings slipped as he took a goal kick, and Smith started to celebrate his second. But it was ruled out as the ball had not gone out of the area.

Framlingham visit Norwich United tomorrow.

Elsewhere in the First Division, Debenham LC look to end their losing run when they host King’s Lynn Town Reserves tomorrow (3pm).

Leon Moore’s side slipped to a third straight defeat after surrendering a one-goal lead in a 3-1 reverse at home to lower-league Lakenheath in the Suffolk Senior Cup on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Diss Town ended a five-match winless streak with a 2-0 victory at home to AFC Sudbury Reserves at the weekend.

Goals from Virgilio Leitao and substitute Lewis Cooke wrapped up the points. Diss return to league action with a trip to Wisbech St Mary tomorrow (3pm).