Hat-trick of cup ties for Fram

Framlingham Town will hope to carry the momentum of their 7-0 thrashing of Diss Town into their next three fixtures — which are all cup ties.

The Castlemen will host Step 5 side Waltham Forest in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase, before matches in the Suffolk Senior Cup and League Challenge Cup.

GOAL ONE: The Castlemen celebrate Johnny Kerridge netting the first goal

If they were to progress to the second qualifying round, they would again face Diss Town, on September 23, who received a bye in the first round.

And the team prepared for the run of knockout games in the best possible way, with a goalfest at Badingham Road.

Six players netted for the side on Tuesday, to provide manager Mel Aldis with an array of goal-scoring options going forward.

Aldis was unavailable, leaving coach James Cantrell at the helm, and he steered the team to an impressive win.

PASSING DISPLAY: Alex Ling weaves across the pitch

He said: “It was in our heads that we had lost to them last year and so we’re really pleased to turn that around.

“And our work ethic and ruthlessness, particularly in the second half, made me very happy to see.

“It’s a pretty good way to prepare for the FA Vase, we’re taking on a team in a league above, so it’s going to be tough. But there’s nothing finer than a victory to give you confidence and belief.”

It took 29 minutes to break the deadlock — with Diss Town holding their own and getting into Framlingham’s penalty area on several occasions — but the first goal almost instantly killed off the visitor’s challenge.

And once the goals started coming, they were pouring in.

Captain Jack Tipple, one of only two players who were at the club last season, tried to keep his team in good spirits by telling them to ‘keep your head’s up, let’s end this with a bit of dignity’ but the side’s heads dropped.

Johnny Kerridge started the goal-frenzy, following the ball bouncing around in the penalty area before the striker got on the end of it and put it away,

The second, just two minutes later, also came from a Kerridge shot, as he headed it across the mouth of goal towards the top left corner.

Team-mate Charlie Smith has been given the credit, having ensured it ended up in the back of the net with a goal-line header.

Framlingham effectively ended the contest shortly before half-time with their third goal, off the head of centre-back Anthony Johnson in the 43rd minute.

Diss Town regrouped well in the break, coming out in the second half with intent and got themselves into the final quarter of the pitch, but the Castlemen defended as well as they attacked.

Diss, despite their best efforts, ran out of steam and Framlingham again got on top in the 53rd minute, as Kerridge scored his brace.

The home side were imperious in the air, taking full advantage of the high ball as Diss became increasingly erratic.

Framlingham’s front line worked hard, chasing every ball and putting the defence under pressure, and were replaced to save them for the next game.

Danny Smith came off for Max Willett, while Kerridge was replaced by Patrick Doyle — who capped off his display with the team’s seventh goal.

Goals for Cyrus Thorpe, Alex Ling and Doyle came in just nine minutes as Diss Town’s resolve crumbled.

Framlingham will play at home in the FA Vase tomorrow (3pm).