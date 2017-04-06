Harleston Under-12s complete comeback win

Harleston Under-12s battled back to beat their Great Yarmouth Town counterparts 4-3 on Sunday.

Freddie Collins and Will Johnston both had chances early on as Harleston started brightly, but their hosts Great Yarmouth broke away and scored twice to lead 2-0.

Harleston pulled one back seconds before half time when Leighton Tompkins scored a great volley, before Great Yarmouth struck in the second half to go 3-1 up.

But Collins kept Harleston’s hopes alive with a goal, before two more goals sealed a narrow victory for the visitors.