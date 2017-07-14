Harleston sign experienced goalkeeper

Harleston Town have ended their search for a goalkeeper with the signing of Nathan Pauling.

The shot-stopper will bring a vast amount of experience to The Recreation Ground, having previously played for the likes of Diss Town, Kirkley & Pakefield and Norwich United.

More recently, Pauling was part of the Spixworth squad that pipped Harleston to the Anglian Combination Premier Division title on the final day of last season.

And now, the goalkeeper will be hoping to repeat that trick between the posts for Adam Gusterson’s men in 2017/18.

“Nath will bring experience to us, which we feel is important in a goalkeeper,” said Gusterson.

“He brings a winning mentality with him, having won the league last season with Spixworth, and it is this mentality and desire to try and do this again with us which has been really evident in our conversations.

“To challenge on all fronts — as we want to — you need to have a top goalkeeper and in Nath we now have that.

“It is a key signing for us as our squad now starts to take shape for the season ahead.”