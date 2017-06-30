Harleston secure Diss marksman’s signature

Adam Gusterson is hoping Adam Burroughs will add some of the missing ingredients to Harleston Town side after the striker agreed to join from neighbouring Diss Town.

An ankle injury sidelined the frontman for a lengthy spell last term, yet he still managed to find the net on nine occasions from his 25 appearances for the Thurlow Nunn League First Division Tangerines.

However, after discussions with Gusterson, the 23-year-old has decided his future now lies a step down in the Almary Green Anglian Combination Premier Division.

And, having already missed plenty of football in 2017, Gusterson believes Burroughs is ready to make up for lost time.

“Adam’s injury was frustrating for him, but now he is fit again, he is keen and hungry to get back involved,” said the Harleston boss, whose side missed out on the title in a final day shootout with Spixworth.

“We have good wide options, but we were a little short of options up front at times.

“Adam has the right attitude and he will fit in well.

“He is a decent striker and one that should get us a lot of goals.”

Gusterson was also attracted by Burroughs’ ability to hold up the ball and bring others into play.

It it is those physical attributes that the former Dereham Town man believes his side were lacking at crucial points in 2016/17.

“We played some great football last season, but in the bigger games, we tended to lose out physically,” he added.

“As part of our recruitment plans, we made a point of looking to address that this summer.

“Adam is technically a good player and that is why he is here first and foremost. He will fit into our style.

“But he will give us some balance as well because he is strong and good with his back to goal — it will be a major asset.”

Gusterson was hoping to make more new signings at last night’s training session, with virtually all of last season’s squad also expected to put pen to paper.

The only departure is that of Jimmy Morrissey, who has opted to join Wroxham Reserves after featuring nine times in the previous campaign.

As for Diss Town, Burroughs has been joined out of the exit door by captain Joe Manning, goalkeeper George MacRae and defender Luke Appleton, all of whom have been reunited with former boss Ross Potter at Wroxham.

Jason Cole, meanwhile, has retired.