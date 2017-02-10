Harleston ready for even quarter-final tie

Harleston Town boss Adam Gusterson has conceded that Saturday’s Norfolk Senior Cup quarter-final tie against Norwich CEYMS will be an encounter that both fancy their chances of winning, writes Liam Apicella.

Gusterson’s side could have been faced with higher-league sides such as King’s Lynn Town, Wroxham or Norwich United, but it is a fellow Almary Green Anglian Combination Premier Division team that stand in their way of a semi-final berth.

And, with the carrot of the final being at Carrow Road, Gusterson is well aware of the importance riding on tomorrow’s encounter at the Recreation Ground (1.30pm).

“When you look at the calibre of teams left in the competition, both teams will feel they have got a decent draw,” said Gusterson, whose side beat Stalham 4-2 on Saturday.

“We will both be looking at it the same way — it is a very even match and it moves us closer to Carrow Road.

“We beat them 3-0 in the league earlier in the season, but it was a much closer game than the scoreline suggests. It flattered us a bit.

“It is dangerous to start looking ahead to the final, but if we can get through this tie, it becomes a real possibility.”

Harleston will be without left-back Jake Imrie for the foreseeable future due to a cruciate knee ligament injury, while goalkeeper John Howes has left the club.

David Shannon will keep goal against Norwich CEYMS, with Dereham Town goalkeeper WIll Viner having agreed a dual registration deal.

n Harleston Town Reserves recorded an 8-0 win over Freethorpe Reserves to keep up their 100 per cent winning start to 2017, with Josh Riding scoring four of the goals.

n There was disappointment for Harleston Town Under-12s, who have lost back-to-back matches.

In the NSYFL Shield, they slipped to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Loddon United.

Freddie Collins netted both of Harleston’s goals, but despite some late pressure, they were unable to draw level.

On Sunday, the youngsters were on the wrong end of a 5-1 scoreline against Beccles.

Finding themselves 4-0 down at half-time, Collins once again netted for a second-half consolation.