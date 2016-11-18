Gusterson backs his Harleston side to go all the way

Harleston Town boss Adam Gusterson believes there is enough quality at his disposal for the club to reach the final of the Norfolk Senior Cup, writes Liam Apicella.

Tomorrow (1.30pm), Gusterson’s men face fellow Almary Green Anglian Combination Premier Division side Mulbarton Wanderers, who ended Harleston’s 33-game unbeaten run earlier this month, in the third round.

A host of teams that ply their trade three leagues higher than Harleston have just entered the competition, but Gusterson sees no reason why his team cannot cause more upsets like the one they pulled off in the previous round against Great Yarmouth Town.

“We have a good enough squad to try to get to the final,” he said.

“Although it is ambitious, along with winning the league, that was our main aim at the start of the season.

“Much of it will come down to the draw. There are still some teams in our league left so if we get one of them, anything cam happen.

“But first we have to deal with Mulbarton. They proved a couple of weeks ago what a good side they are.”

Winger James Pipe was red carded in the previous Mulbarton clash and is consequently suspended for the rematch.

Aside from that, Gusterson has a fully fit squad, many of whom have previously lifted the Norfolk Senior Cup with Dereham Town.