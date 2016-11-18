Goulding scores a brace as Scole record comeback win

ALMARY GREEN

ANGLIAN COMBINATION

DIVISION ONE

Scole United 3

Wymondham Town 1

Scole extended their unbeaten run of league form to three matches thanks to a 3-1 home victory over Wymondham on Saturday.

It was not all plain sailing for the hosts, though, as they fell behind after just five minutes, with Jake Woodcock on target for Wymondham.

The visitors continued to apply the pressure and were only prevented from adding to their lead by the in-form Ben Buckmaster in the United goal.

Meanwhile, just before the break, Scole got themselves level when Ben Norton-Hugman threaded a pass through to Jordan McCue and the winger did the rest.

With parity restored, Scole attacked with more vigour in the second half and went in front after Will Goulding turned in Zac Turner’s cross.

The Wymondham players felt the goalscorer had been in an offside position and the protests saw their skipper red carded.

Scole made their numerical advantage count soon after as Goulding netted his second goal of the game.

Caretaker player-manager Ben Cussons and his side travel to Sheringham tomorrow (2.30pm).

n In Division Five South, Kieran Passey netted a hat-trick as Harleston Town Reserves beat Freethorpe Reserves 7-1.

Meanwhile, Harleston first team saw their game at St Andrews postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

n Stradbroke United advanced in the Club Colours Cup thanks to a 5-3 win over Sproughton Sports Reserves on penalties.

The match had ended 2-2, with Joel Goodchild and Clark Field scoring for United.

n In the Suffolk & Ipswich League Division One, AFC Hoxne maintained their unbeaten away league record with a fifth win on their travels.

It was a 4-0 victory, with the goals coming from Robert Peake (three) and Alex Blakely.

n AFC Hoxne Reserves beat Wenhaston United Reserves 3-0, in the Intermediate Division Section A, with Matt Rich and Wotjek Kawa finding the back of the net for Hoxne’s goals.