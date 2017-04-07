Goulding’s goal counts for little as Scole lose

ALMARY GREEN

ANGLIAN

COMBINATION

DIVISION ONE

Holt United 2

Scole United 1

Scole remain in relegation trouble after losing 2-1 at bottom-of-the-table Holt on Saturday.

After a slow start to proceedings, visiting Scole broke the deadlock in the 25th minute.

Will Goulding was the scorer as he kept his cool from the penalty spot after Luke Ashford had been upended inside the area.

However, Holt were level before the break and went on to claim all three points thanks to a second-half winning goal.

Scole, who host Bradenham Wanderers tomorrow (2.30pm), are five points clear of the relegation zone.

n In the Premier Division, second-placed Harleston Town were without a fixture at the weekend.

Town return to action tomorrow with a trip to Blofield United (2.30pm).

Adam Gusterson’s men head into that encounter 11 points behind league-leading Spixworth, though they do have two games in hand in their bid to make up some ground.

Those two teams are due to meet at Harleston, on May 6.