Friday night dates released for first-ever league meetings between Rovers and Borough

The first-ever league meeting between Haverhill Rovers and Haverhill Borough will take place at The New Croft 3G on September 29, following the release of all of next season’s Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division fixtures yesterday.

The first, and to date, only competitive match between the two Haverhill sides took place last season when Borough defeated Rovers 1-0 in the second qualifying round of the FA Vase.

CHAMPIONS IN ACTION: Last season's Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division champions Mildenhall Town were in pre-season friendly action against St Neots on Saturday

Borough’s promotion from the First Division last season saw them join their neighbours in the Premier Division for the forthcoming 2017-18 campaign, and the two sides will face off on Friday, September 29 (at The New Croft 3G) and on Friday, November 3 (at The New Croft).

Borough’s first match in the Premier Division will be a trip to Saffron Walden Town on Tuesday, August 8, while Rovers get their league campaign started at home to Long Melford on the same evening.

Meanwhile, Melford’s local rivals Hadleigh United begin their Premier Division fixtures with a home clash against Brantham Athletic on Saturday, July 29.

Melford and Hadleigh will lock horns at Stoneylands on Boxing Day, before the two sides face off at the Millfield on Monday, April 2.

NEW ERA: Match action from Diss Town's pre-season friendly against Saffron Walden Town at the weekend, the first game of Diss' new manager Jason Cook's reign in charge

Kevin Grainger’s Newmarket Town kick-off their Premier Division campaign at home to Fakenham Town on Tuesday, August 8, while rivals Ely City, like Melford, were one of several teams who elected to start their league programme before the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup.

The Robins host Saffron Walden on Tuesday, August 1, while their league meetings with Newmarket are set for Friday, October 13 (at home) and Tuesday, November 21 (away).

First Division champions Stowmarket Town face a tricky start in their first season back in the Premier Division in 13 years, with a trip to last season’s runners-up Felixstowe & Walton United (August 12) followed by a visit to Gorleston (Tuesday, August 15).

Thetford Town and Walsham-le-Willows also decided to start their seasons early, with the Brecklanders opening with a trip to Gorleston on August 1, while the Willows visit FC Clacton on July 29.

Stow and Thetford’s league meetings are set for Saturday, September 30 (at Thetford) and Saturday, February 3 (at Stow), while Stow and Walsham face off on Boxing Day (at Stow) and Wednesday, April 4 (at Walsham).

Thetford and Walsham are scheduled to meet on August 8 (at Thetford) and on Friday, April 13 (at Walsham).

See the full list of fixtures for the 2017-18 Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division season here