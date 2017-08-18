Framlingham get off to a winning start

Have your say

Mel Aldis is pleased with the start his Framlingham Town side have made to the new Thurlow Nunn League First Division, writes Liam Apicella.

The Castlemen opened up with a 2-0 win at home over Braintree Town Reserves on Saturday, with the goals coming courtesy of Danny Smith and Jake Taylor.

They followed that up on Tuesday by running out 4-0 winners at Ram Meadow against Team Bury.

Smith and Taylor both scored again, as did Josh Sprague and Alex Ling.

“It has been a really good start, but we are also keeping our feet on the ground,” said Aldis.

“The Team Bury game was particularly pleasing because we started quite slowly, but then some of the lads started to lead and rallied the troops.

“We have scored some good goals and have also not conceded, so we cannot have any complaints.”

After Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup exploits, Aldis’ men will switch their focus back to the league on Tuesday night with the visit of Whitton United (7.45pm).

Whitton have made a positive start to the season, winning all three of their encounters, scoring 12 goals in the process.

Their biggest win was a 7-0 triumph at the expense of Cornard United.