Framlingham collect four points from tough fixtures

Last week manager Mel Aldis defined Framlingham Town’s upcoming fixtures as ‘marker matches’.

His team were unbeaten in the league up until that point, but Aldis claimed the trip to Woodbridge Town, followed by a home clash against Debenham LC, would provide a true indication as to what his side would be challenging for this term.

And the Castlemen came out of the back-to-back games smelling of roses, claiming a 2-2 draw at Woodbridge and following that up with a 2-0 triumph over neighbouring Debenham.

The draw at Woodbridge on Friday night was an entertaining one, with the hosting Woodpeckers taking the lead through their clinical marksman Mark Ray in the 20th minute.

However, visiting Fram hauled themselves level before the break when Cyrus Thorpe latched on to Matt Aldis’ knockdown and fired home.

A John Kerridge header two minutes after the restart put Framlingham in front for the first time, but they suffered a setback soon after when Jake Taylor was given his marching orders.

It seemed the 10 men were going to hold out until eight minutes from time when Ray scored his second goal to rescue a point for the table toppers.

On Tuesday, Framlingham made Debenham pay for failing to convert their first-half chances as they moved themselves to within five points of league-leading Woodbridge.

After being sent off last time out, Taylor broke the deadlock at Badingham Road from the penalty spot.

And the points were made safe midway through the second half when the same player got the better of Debenham goalkeeper Steve Fenner for a second time.

Tomorrow, fifth-placed Framlingham host the side directly below them in the table — Norwich CBS (3pm).

That is followed on Tuesday night by another derby, this time away at Diss Town (7.45pm).

Fram have beaten Diss twice already this season.