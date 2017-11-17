Fram suffer maiden defeat as Hornets lose two in a row

At the 14th time of asking on Wednesday evening, Framlingham Town were defeated in the league.

Whitton United were their conquerors, with the second-placed side running out 4-3 winners on their own patch.

It proved to be a bittersweet encounter for Framlingham’s Matt Aldis, who despite ending up on the losing side, hit a hat-trick.

There was also disappointment for the Castlemen on Saturday, as they exited the Buildbase FA Vase at the hands of higher-league Gorleston.

Max Willett was on target for Mel Aldis’ team, who host Cornard United in the league tomorrow (3pm).

Framlingham head into the fixture in fifth spot in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division table, eight points adrift of table-topping Woodbridge Town with one game in hand.

n Woodbridge, meanwhile, are now the division’s only unbeaten side after they ran out 3-1 winners over Debenham LC at Notcutts Park on Wednesday.

That sealed back-to-back defeats for the Hornets after they lost 3-1 at home to Swaffham Town on Saturday when James Watling was on target.

Leon Moore’s team, who have won just one of their last six league matches, will switch their focus to the Suffolk Senior Cup tomorrow when they host lower-league Lakenheath (3pm).

n Having failed to win in their previous outings in all competitions, Diss Town returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over AFC Sudbury Reserves.

Lewis Cooke opened the scoring at Brewers Green Lane in the 61st minute, before Virgilio Leitao added a second goal to seal the points.

Jason Cook’s men are without a game this weekend, with their return to action set for Tuesday at higher-league Dereham Town in the Norfolk Senior Cup (7.45pm).

n Diss Town Under-18s ran out 6-1 winners over Bungay Town with goals coming from Ricky Bevis (3), Ralph Slaney, Harrison Tompkins and Nathan Channell.