Fram set up derby cup clash

BUILDBASE FA VASE

FIRST QUALIFYING ROUND

Framlingham Town 2

Waltham Forest 0

Just a matter of days after scoring seven unanswered goals against them, Framlingham Town have set up another meeting with neighbouring Diss Town — this time in the Buildbase FA Vase.

The Castlemen knew that Diss were awaiting them in the second qualifying round of the competition, but first they had to negotiate a way past Waltham Forest on Saturday.

And Mel Aldis’ men did just that, scoring twice in the second half to seal a 2-0 victory at Badingham Road.

Chris Boardley broke the deadlock, before Danny Smith secured Framlingham’s passage through with a volley.

Framlingham will now travel to Brewers Green Lane for a quick rematch with Diss on Saturday, September 23 (3pm).

Before that fixture takes place, Aldis’ charges have two more cup ties to contest, starting with tomorrow’s trip to Achilles in the first round of this season’s Suffolk FA Senior Cup (2.30pm).

That is followed on Tuesday evening by a home encounter with fellow First Division side Needham Market Reserves in the opening round of the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup (7.45pm).

In terms of the league, the big victory at the expense of Diss moved Framlingham up to fifth position with their return of four victories and two draws from their first six matches.

Woodbridge Town lead the way, but Framlingham can cut the gap to the Woodpeckers to just two points were they to win their game in hand.