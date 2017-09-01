Fram pegged back by leaders

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Framlingham Town 1

Woodbridge Town 1

Two unbeaten clubs clashed at Badingham Road on Friday evening, and both kept their records intact with a score draw.

The hosting Castlemen had the better of the first half and they had the ball in the net after 20 minutes, but Johnny Kerridge’s effort was ruled out for offside.

Matt Aldis had a header cleared off the line, while Anthony Johnson and Alex Ling were both denied by Alfie Stronge, who was standing firm between the posts for the away side.

League-leading Woodbridge posed more of a threat in the second half and they went close in the 62nd minute when Mark Ray’s shot cannoned against the post.

Up the other end Danny Smith was thwarted by Stronge, before Framlingham took the lead through a Simon Poacher penalty.

It seemed as though Mel Aldis’ side were going to go on and claim all three points, but with five minutes remaining Ray picked out substitute Ryan Keeble and he turned in his seventh goal of the campaign to salvage a share of the spoils for The Woodpeckers.

Framlingham, who are eighth in the standings, travel to the division’s new boys Little Oakley tomorrow (3pm).

The Essex side currently sit 17th in the table, having won only one of their first six fixtures.

That is followed on Tuesday by a home derby encounter with Diss Town at Badingham Road (7.45pm).