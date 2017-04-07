Fram boss Aldis not expecting any favours from former club

Framlingham Town boss Mel Aldis is not expecting any favours from his former club Debenham LC in tomorrow’s derby clash (3pm).

Aldis enjoyed a successful spell in the hot-seat at Friends Meadow, masterminding three promotions for the Hornets which saw them climb up from Touchline Suffolk & Ipswich League (SIL) Division One to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division during his eight-year stint in charge between 2003 and 2011.

Ironically, the first of those three promotions, in 2004, saw Aldis’ Debenham pip Framlingham to the SIL Division One title on goal difference.

But now the experienced manager returns to his old stomping ground hoping to put a halt to his former club’s recent revival under new boss Mark Benterman.

“I was manager at Debenham for eight years and we went from SIL Division One through to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier,” Aldis recalls.

“It will be nice going back to Debenham with Fram, as Fram have been a bit in their shadow for a while.

“We’re going to have to really up our game if we’re going to get anything from it though.

“They’ve had a new manager come in and they’ve won six of their last eight. They’re the in-form team in the league, apart from Stowmarket.”

Fram (9th) have hit a sticky patch in their first season in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division in recent weeks, with Aldis’ side having now gone seven games without a win, since recording an impressive 4-2 victory at Diss Town back on February 18.

While their hosts tomorrow, Debenham, have enjoyed somewhat of a revival since the arrival of new boss Benterman in January.

The Hornets (14th) have picked up 19 points from a possible 24 in their last eight league games and are closing in on a place in the top half of the table.

“It’s a local derby on Saturday and we go into it full of confidence,” Benterman said.

“I said to the boys there is always something to play for and we’ll be looking to get the three points.”

Benterman has boosted his Debenham squad recently with the arrivals of young duo Anton O’Donoghue and Kyle Ferguson, both from Needham Market Reserves, and has been pleased with the impact the pair have made so far.

“They’re two young and talented players and Kyle is one who I have admired for a number of years,” he said.

Following this weekend’s derby, the Hornets travel to bottom side Leiston Reserves on Wednesday (7.45pm).