Fowler gets Ipswich first-team promotion

Mick McCarthy has promoted George Fowler for Ipswich Town’s pre-season training camp in Ireland.

The 19-year-old defender, who hails from Ashfield, near Debenham, headed out with the Championship club’s first-team squad for a week-long trip on Monday.

He will have been put through his paces alongside new signings Jordan Spence, Joe Garner, Tom Adeyemi and Bersant Celina, before a friendly clash with Drogheda United at United Park tomorrow.

Ipswich recently took up the one-year option in ex-Debenham schoolboy Fowler’s contract to keep him at Portman Road.