Wins needed if Diss are to keep up promotion charge

Ross Potter has warned his Diss Town players that they must start stringing some victories together in order to get their promotion quest back on track.

Of the six sides that sit above the seventh-placed Tangerines in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, Diss have faced three of them and lost on each occasion without scoring a goal.

The latest to get the better of Potter’s men on Saturday was league leaders Coggeshall Town, who ran out 4-0 winners.

Despite having three games in hand, Diss find themselves 14 points adrift of the table toppers, and with that in mind the manager knows that they cannot afford many more slip-ups — starting with tomorrow’s home game against AFC Sudbury Reserves (3pm).

“Sudbury is going to be a tough game but I have told the lads that we need to get back on a winning run soon,” said Potter.

“Playing against top sides like Coggeshall only comes around every few months, but it is games like Saturday that are our bread and butter.

“We actually played well against Coggeshall, especially for an hour.

“But once we concede one goal our concentration levels go and the shape tends to disappear.

“The result looks like we have been turned over but that was not the case – there were positives to take going forward.”

After facing Sudbury’s second string, Diss will make the short trip to Stowmarket Town on Tuesday for a Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup tie (7.45pm).

When the teams clashed in the league in late August at Greens Meadow, Stowmarket ran out 3-0 winners, with Ace Howell bagging a brace.

Striker Shaun Hunsdon is a doubt for both encounters because of a thigh injury.