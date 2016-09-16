Three unanswered goals sends Diss cruising through

FA VASE

FIRST QUALIFYING ROUND

DISS TOWN 3

TEAM BURY 0

Diss extended their unbeaten run of form to three matches with a comfortable victory over Team Bury in the opening round of this season’s FA Vase on Saturday afternoon.

The early exchanges were cautious as both teams kept plenty of players behind the ball and felt their way into the game.

However, the circumstances changed in the 11th minute when a defence-splitting pass from Diss striker Adam Burroughs put Shaun Hunsdon one-on-one with the Bury goalkeeper.

Hundson attempted to round the shot-stopper, but was brought down as he did so and the referee pointed straight to the spot.

The Diss striker picked himself up to take the resultant penalty and dispatched the ball confidently to give The Tangerines the lead.

Instead of building on their lead, Town sat back and almost allowed the visitors to draw level straight away.

Bury broke quickly from midfield, and with the hosts hoping for an offside flag that never arrived, it took a last-ditch goal-line clearance from James Tipple to keep Diss ahead.

Moments later an equaliser seemed certain when the Bury striker was in acres of space in the Diss box but a complete mis-kick let Diss off the hook.

Thereafter the Tangerines took control and created a series of chances.

First, Burroughs shot over from eight yards and then Angus Mackie — on his home debut — set up Hunsdon but he could not find the net for a second time as the half drew to a close.

With manager Ross Potter still away, Jason Cole was the stand-in boss and his decision to make no changes during the break was rewarded with goal number two on the hour mark.

On this occasion Hunsdon turned provider with a cross from the right that picked out Burroughs, who rose highest to head home.

Now in control of proceedings, Diss were happy to sit back on their lead, although they did go on to extend it three minutes from time.

Sam Wenham and substitute Charlie Webb combined to set up Sam Page and the attacker clinically buried the ball with a shot from 12 yards out.

Diss: Macrae, Pope, Wenham, Shadrack, Tipple, Manning, Mackie (Page), Bryant, Armes (Bray), Burroughs (Webb), Hunsdon

n The Tangerines will travel to Ely City in the next round on September 24 (3pm), which in fact is their next fixture as they are without a game this weekend.

n Diss Town Under-18s lost 4-1 in their Thurlow Nunn Youth League East Division encounter against AFC Royals last week.

The Royals took the lead after 15 minutes when Tom Davies scored from what initially seemed an impossible angle.

Six minutes later Brad Haycock brought a cross from the left under control and beat a defender before shooting in and then Davies scored his second of the game to make it 3-0.

Will Bacon’s second-half header reduced the arrears for Diss, but the final say went to the Royals, who completed the scoring through Haycock.

The Under-18s were due to face Wroxham at home last night and will travel to Bungay on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

n A shortage of players meant that Diss Reserves were forced to concede their recent fixture against Felixstowe and Walton United Reserves.