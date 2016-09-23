Shadrack backs Diss to give Ely a scare in the FA Vase

Mark Shadrack sees no reason why Diss Town cannot extend their interest in this season’s FA Vase beyond the second qualifying round, writes Liam Apicella.

The reward for beating Team Bury 3-0 almost a fortnight ago is a trip to Ely City tomorrow afternoon (3pm).

The Robins have struggled for form following their promotion to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division and go into the tie winless in five outings.

While Shadrack believes Ely’s poor run will count for little when the sides clash at the Unwin Ground, the centre-back believes Diss are capable of heaping further misery on their higher-league opponents.

“I think it is best to concentrate on ourselves rather than what they have been doing,” he said.

“They have not had a fantastic start, but this a cup competition.

“It will probably be a fairly even game, but there is nothing to say we cannot go there and either win or get a replay.

“It is all about going there with a positive frame of mind.

“If each of us does our respective jobs then hopefully the result will look after itself.”

When Diss travelled to Ely for a league fixture last season it was the hosts that ran out 2-1 winners, with Mark Appleton on target for the Tangerines.

The reverse fixture at Brewers Green Lane ended in a 3-3 draw that saw Kyle Downes bag a brace.