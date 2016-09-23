Roberts at the double for in-form Harleston

ALMARY GREEN

ANGLIAN COMBINATION

PREMIER DIVISION

Harleston Town 6

Mulbarton Wanderers 0

Harleston Town’s impressive start to the 2016/17 season continued during their home encounter against Mulbarton Wanderers at the weekend.

Having won their three previous games, Town made it four from four with an emphatic display that took their goal tally up to 24 for the campaign, having conceded none.

Skipper Nick Howell, Kyle Downes, Neil Renaut and James Pipe were all unavailable for the fixture, which saw manager Craig Trudgill hand a starting role to Cam Russell, who had scored five goals in three reserve team appearances.

Despite those omissions, Harleston started strongly and had two goals to show for their efforts at the break courtesy of Scott Roberts and Nathan Russell.

The hosts were even more clinical after the restart as goals from Nathan Page and Ben Furlong put them 4-0 up.

Roberts’ second goal of the afternoon made it 5-0, before left-back Jake Imrie got forward to complete the scoring.

The result, which stretched Harleston’s unbeaten run to 26 matches in all competitions, leaves them top of the table.

Tomorrow Trudgill’s men will take on Wymondham Town at the Recreation Ground in the opening round of the Norfolk Senior Cup (2.30pm).

n Newly-formed Harleston Under-12s produced a promising start to the new season with their first match at home to Loddon United on Sunday.

In what ended up being a highly entertaining affair, it was the Harleston youngsters that eventually run out 7-5 winners.

Playing in the Macron Norfolk and Suffolk League, the team found themselves up against it as they headed into the break with a 4-1 deficit.

Freddie Collins was the Harleston scorer to keep them in touch.

However, the second half saw a complete turnaround, thanks in part to a swift hat-trick from Player-of-the-Match Bradley Cooper.

Joe Mayhew also weighed in with brace, while Jasmine Green also got on the scoresheet.

Loddon also scored another goal of their own, but Harleston’s onslaught after the restart mean it was they that were celebrating an unlikely victory.