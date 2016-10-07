Response to abject Vase exit pleases the Diss boss

Ross Potter was happy with the reaction he got from his Diss Town players last weekend, writes Liam Apicella.

Following on from a below-par display at Ely City in the FA Vase — which ended in a 4-2 reverse — the Tangerines ran out 6-0 winners over Needham Market Reserves on Saturday afternoon.

It was the type of response that Potter believes will benefit his side going forward.

“To be fair to the players they all apologised for the performance after the Ely game,” said the boss.

“I had some harsh words with them. I was disappointed more than angry.

“But they have taken the messages on board and I was extremely pleased with the Needham performance.

“It is a big positive that we can get that type of reaction after a bad result.”

Diss’ quest for promotion continues at Team Bury tomorrow (3pm).

Potter’s men ran out 3-0 winners when the sides met in the Vase last month, but he is not expecting an easy ride.

“It is a game we need to be winning,” he added.

“They missed some good chances in the Vase game so this will not be easy pickings. We must be at our best.”

Luke Appleton has returned to Diss following a stint with Wroxham and should be included in the squad for the trip to Ram Meadow, while there are slight doubts over the fitness of Mark Shadrack and Sam Bryant.