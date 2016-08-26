Reavell departs Debenham over lack of commitment

Stuart Reavell has resigned as head coach at Debenham LC after being disappointed with the lack of commitment from his players.

The ex-Hornets boss, who took over the reins from Paul Grainger in the summer of 2014, stepped down following Saturday’s 2-1 win away at Dereham Town Reserves, which saw Reavell only able to field a team of 10 players.

It is an issue which has plagued the Thurlow Nunn League First Division club on several occasions in the last 12 months, none more so than when Reavell had to name himself and his assistant Dale Vince in a team of 10 for an away fixture at Haverhill Borough last September.

“It has been well documented that at times we’ve struggled to field a full compliment of players,” said Reavell, who was part of the coaching staff which helped guide the Hornets to their first senior cup trophy when they won the First Division Knockout Cup in May 2014.

“It’s not good for the football club so I decided to step aside. It had been boiling and simmering for quite some time and, ever the optimist, I thought I could change it.

“I went to Dereham with 10 players on Saturday and I realised at that point it was time to step aside and let someone new come in and inject some enthusiasm.”

Debenham announced on Wednesday that the club’s reserves manager Ben Murphy had agreed to take over, and Reavell has backed his successor to succeed at Friends Meadow, with Murphy’s first game at home to March Town United tomorrow (3pm).

“Ben is a very good friend of mine and I fully expect him to do a good job,” he said.

In his first season in charge, Reavell guided Debenham to a seventh place finish in the First Division in 2014-15, before last season saw the Hornets end up in 13th.

“I’d like to say a big thanks to past and present committee at the club,” Reavell said.

“Thank you to Dale Vince, my assistant, who I’m going to miss very much. He’s been an absolute rock for me.

“I’ve had some great times at Debenham and I’ve got fond memories that I will definitely keep with me.”