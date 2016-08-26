Potter is expecting tough test in derby

Ross Potter will not be underestimating the challenge his Diss Town side face when they visit local rivals Stowmarket Town tomorrow (3pm).

The Tangerines head into this weekend’s early season derby full of confidence after recording their third win in a row last Saturday.

Stow have also started the new campaign strongly, with two wins and three draws from their opening five games, and Potter expects a tough test for his players at Greens Meadow.

“They’ve improved their squad from last season and I’m expecting a tough game,” the Diss boss said.

“Looking back at last season when we went there we performed well and I’m hoping for the same again.

“But I’m not underestimating the challenge of a strong side at home, who themselves had a good result on Tuesday.”

Goals from Adam Burroughs and Shaun Hunsdon helped Diss come from behind to beat Braintree Town Reserves 2-1 on Saturday.

It was a result which sent Potter’s side to the top of the fledgling Thurlow Nunn League First Division table, until Coggeshall Town overtook them on Wednesday after beating Cornard United 5-1.

“We’ve started the season well,” Potter said. “It’s been a much better start than last season and I’m pleased with the commitment and fitness levels and desire from the team.

“We’ve had some hard games. We’ve been tested when we’ve gone behind and we’ve shown this year that we’re different to last year and can react to adversity.”

n Elsewhere, Framlingham Town (third) will be looking for a third win in a row when they host Braintree Town Reserves tomorrow (3pm).

Fram ran out 4-3 winners at March Town United on Saturday, before edging past Whitton United 1-0 on Wednesday.

n AFC Hoxne get their new Touchline SIL Suffolk and Ipswich League Division One season started with a trip to Ipswich Valley Rangers tomorrow (2.30pm).

Alex Blakely’s late penalty helped them to a 1-0 win over Barham in their latest pre-season friendly.