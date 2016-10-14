Norwich fan Ed Seaman’s column: City must act quickly to keep youngsters

Considering the impact both Jacob and Josh Murphy have made at Norwich City so far this season, it is not any great surprise to see the tabloids linking the twins with a move to the Premier League.

In many ways, it’s the nature of modern day football — two talented young English football players for whom both the footballing world is their oyster — the vultures are bound circle

Of course, rumours need to be taken with more than a pinch of salt but it’s a sign of how far their stock has risen — especially when you consider City knocked back a £300k bid from Reading for Jacob in the summer.

On Jacob, I think he was unlucky not to be considered for the latest Under 21 squad, but then I guess when does any England manager pick a team based on form?

Not that I’ll complain mind, considering both Timm Klose and Robbie Brady picked up injuries over the last week.

It seems funny to say, but the January transfer window is rapidly approaching. For me the next stage for Alex Neil and the City hierarchy must be to tie the twins down to long-term contracts.

Read between the lines and City have an option to extend the pair’s existing deals to the summer of 2018 but I think it’s clear to see that Josh and Jacob will form a large part of this club’s immediate future.

In the same breath, City need to address the contract situation of others — John Ruddy, Martin Olsson and Ryan Bennett could all currently leave for free next summer — or for a reduced fee this winter.

But for now the focus is on tomorrow’s visit of Rotherham, and for Alex Neil trying to avoid the dreaded Manager of the Month curse.

Should Brady not make the squad, for me it’s time to unleash double Murphy trouble from the start.