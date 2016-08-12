Norwich fan Ed Seaman reflects on a big opening day triumph

As starts to the season go, last weekend's 4-1 pummelling of Blackburn was pretty emphatic from a Norwich side showing little sign of a relegation hangover.

For all the talk of a lack of firepower, Alex Neil’s men showed a ruthlessness that we could only have dreamed of last season, putting their hosts to the sword with three early goals before killing the game with a fourth early in the second half.

Make no mistake about it, we shouldn’t be getting too carried after one victory, but it was important to lay down a marker and let the teams around us know that we are here and we mean business.

From one to 11 City were excellent; Wes Hoolahan and Steven Naismith at their creative best, Ivo Pinto full of attacking intent, Cameron Jerome back on the scoresheet – all positive signs on the opening day.

But the most pleasing aspect was seeing one of our own, Jacob Murphy, shine on his full debut and his fine individual goal was no less than he deserved.

I don’t think it would be unfair to say Jacob has played bridesmaid to twin Josh so far in their young City careers, but after being handed his big chance by Alex Neil, Jacob took centre stage.

After loan moves last season, it is an important year for the twins along with other survivors from the 2013 FA Youth Cup success, Harry Toffolo and Carlton Morris.

In footballing terms, they are not youngsters anymore and now with experience under their belts, it’s time to step up and show they belong in the first team.

Listening to Neil, they will get their chance but you have to feel if it doesn’t happen this season, then it probably never will.

Tomorrow we welcome a good Sheffield Wednesday side to Carrow Road, for a game that will help paint a better picture of where this City side is at this early stage of the season.