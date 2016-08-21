Norwich City fan Edward Seaman believes if Canaries match Town’s work-rate their quality will tell

When the fixture list first came out in June, I’m sure the first thing that both Norwich and Ipswich supporters looked for was the return of the East Anglian derby.

The chance to resume the age-old rivalry - which, let’s not forget, City have dominated in recent years - and the opportunity to secure bragging rights until February at least.

And we haven’t had to wait long. As with 2014/15, the Canaries travel to Portman Road after just three games of the new season.

Our build up to the derby has been good. The goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday was hardly vintage, but it was a real test – one perhaps needed after the ease of the opening day.

We knew teams were going to come to Carrow Road and be compact, and that the onus would be on us to use the ball well to break them down.

Against Wednesday we were sloppy in possession, took one touch too many and allowed them to stay in shape with relative comfort.

Tuesday night against Bristol City was better. We moved the ball around with a greater efficiency and accuracy, managed to get our fullbacks forward and as a result, created more space in and around the area.

Space that allowed Wes Hoolahan to tee up Jonny Howson, who takes the honour of being the first player to see a replay of his goal on the new big screen.

I think Sunday will have the feel of a home game. Ipswich won’t press too high for fear of leaving themselves exposed and again it will be up to City’s flair players to remain composed, get their foot on the ball and make things happen in the final third.

Whatever you say about Mick McCarthy’s side, they are no fools at this level. If we can match them for desire and work rate however, I’m confident our quality will shine through.