Norwich City fan Ed Seaman’s column: Time for City to sink or swim

Writing this column in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday night’s crushing capitulation on Tyneside makes it immensely tough to look beyond the bitter feeling of devastation.

To concede one goal in the dying minutes is hard enough to take but to go from 3-2 up with a little over a minute of stoppage-time to play, to losing 4-3 — it feels like Norwich City’s bubble has been burst and a real opportunity has gone to waste.

In truth, it probably wasn’t a game City deserved to win having been outclassed for the entirety of the first half and it says a lot that Michael McGovern was our best player despite conceding four goals.

However, that doesn’t make the defeat feel any less embarrassing.

And the post-mortem is already under way: do we pin the blame on poor defending? On Sebastien Bassong and Russell Martin? Do we look at Alex Neil’s substitutions? Did taking Jacob Murphy off leave City without an outlet?

The answer to all of those questions are probably yes, and in the cold light of day to concede straight after going 3-1 up is poor, let alone the two more deep into stoppage-time.

But as a club (players, fans and staff alike) we’re now faced with two choices: feel sorry for ourselves and allow this blow to be a fatal one, or remember this feeling, pull our socks up and take it out on Wolves tomorrow evening.

The cynic in me remembers what happened after Newcastle away and Liverpool at home last season, and how long it took City to get over those morale-crushing defeats, but we can only hope this squad is mentally stronger as a result of those experiences.

Trips to Mollineux are never easy but this one has just gained added importance.

It’s time to sink or swim.