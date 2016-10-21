Norwich City fan Ed Seaman’s column: Curse of the Cottage strikes again

Sometimes in life you just have to accept that certain things are just not meant to be. Norwich City winning at Fulham is one of those things.

Tuesday night’s point — one which I was there to witness — was in some ways a step in the right direction, ending a run of seven straight defeats, a run which had stretched back to 1999.

But at 2-0 up at half-time, you’d have been forgiven for thinking City’s 30-year winless Craven Cottage curse was about to be exorcised by Alex Neil’s men.

Instead, it was a familiar face that came back to haunt the Canaries — and Chris Martin’s brace adds to a worrying trend that is beginning to emerge.

With City second in the table, I’m not going to sit here and criticise for the sake of it, but the manner in which Neil’s side continue to make life hard for themselves is growing increasingly frustrating.

I think of the matches against Wigan, Cardiff, Newcastle, Wolves, Rotherham and now Fulham – all games in which City have found themselves cruising with a two-goal cushion in the second half, only to concede.

In some ways, we’re fortunate that it’s only been at Newcastle and Fulham that we have come away without the win.

Is it a question of fitness? Poor substitutions? Or just naivety in thinking that the job is done? I think all play a part and it’s something that City really need to address over the coming weeks.

Like I said, to criticise is a tad harsh but I think in this league, City must strive for perfection. It is a worry that only Rotherham and Forest have conceded more goals on the road.

Tomorrow, the Canaries return to fortress Carrow Road — we can say that after five straight wins, right? — to face Preston.

While you never take it for granted, I’m confident City will have enough to see off Simon Grayson’s side.