Norwich City fan Ed Seaman’s column: Canaries have finally taken off

Two very different games, two very different line-ups but two equally impressive wins — finally Norwich City have arrived at the Championship party.

And more than that, it feels like we’ve just witnessed an important moment in the context of this season.

Because let’s face it, despite a decent start, there has been a lot of negativity surrounding the club both on and off the pitch. Whether that was justified or not, the last week seems to have help replace that with a newfound sense of optimism.

And if you look to pinpoint an exact moment, look no further than when Graham Dorrans lashed the ball into the back of the Nottingham Forest net to complete what was a well-deserved comeback at the City Ground.

It was without doubt City’s most accomplished performance of the season and with that in mind, it was important to get the win. At whatever level, to come from behind away from home is no mean feat.

From accomplished to resilient, and what can only be described as a seriously impressive win at Everton — especially when you consider that Alex Neil made ten changes to his starting XI.

I have to say, it would be easy for a number of City’s out-of-favour senior stars to wallow in self-pity, (I look at Steven Naismith, John Ruddy and Sebastien Bassong) but there was no sign of that. To a man, they gave their absolute all in what was a bit of ‘backs-to-the-wall’ job.

And it’s credit to them that they still want to succeed at this club and perhaps even highlights better than anything else what a strong squad Neil has at his disposal.

But it’s important to stay grounded and take one game at a time. Burton visit Carrow Road tomorrow followed by a tough trip to Newcastle on Wednesday. Now is the time to push on.