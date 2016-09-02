New boss calls on his Debenham players to show pride

Recently-appointed Debenham LC boss Ben Murphy has demanded every squad member proves they want to play for the club, writes Liam Apicella.

Murphy has taken over the reins from Stuart Reavell, who made no secret of his disappointment at the lack of commitment that some players had shown last term.

The problem reared its head again against Dereham Town Reserves a week ago Saturday when Reavell had only 10 players available — prompting his resignation.

Murphy has stepped up from the reserves to fill the hotseat and is under no illusions things must change at Friends Meadow.

“I have seen what has been happening and addressing the commitment issue is my first brief,” he said. “It is a huge issue and all of the players need galvanising.

“I believe that Stuart, who worked ever so hard, has left me a great group of players but they need to show that.

“I want them to prove that they are proud to wear the Debenham shirt.”

Murphy’s first game in the dugout will be at home to league leaders Coggeshall Town tomorrow (3pm) before hosting fourth place Diss in a derby on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Debenham, in contrast, sit second from bottom, but Murphy is eyeing a debut win.

“Coggeshall are flying high, but our season starts now,” he added.

“Getting a win on Saturday will be huge and we will not fear anyone.”