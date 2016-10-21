Murs’ men set to give Diss a big test this weekend

Diss Town’s promotion credentials will be fully tested tomorrow when they travel to take on league leaders Coggeshall Town at West Street (3pm).

Coggeshall, who are partly bankrolled by pop singer Olly Murs, have lost just two matches since their promotion to the Thurlow Nunn League First Division in the summer.

Their last three outings in all competitions have been particularly impressive, yielding a return of 15 goals, with none conceded at the other end.

Ross Potter’s Diss, meanwhile, are in fifth position and find themselves 11 points adrift of Saturday’s opponents, although they do have three games in hand.

The Tangerines will make the trip to Essex in mixed form, with a win and a loss to their name over the last seven days.

Goals from Jason Armes and Shaun Hunsdon got the better of Bradenham Wanderers in the Norfolk Senior Cup on Saturday, only for Wisbech St Mary to then inflict a 4-1 defeat at Brewers Green Lane in the First Division Knockout Cup three days later.