Murphy breaks his Debenham duck

Debenham LC manager Ben Murphy has urged his players to ‘stay grounded’ after they collected their first victory under his stewardship on Wednesday night.

While there had been signs of improvement in the three matches Murphy had taken charge of following Stuart Reavell’s resignation, a win had eluded the Hornets.

However, that was corrected away at Woodbridge Town, where first-half goals from Tom Fenner and Ben Atkinson sealed a 2-0 triumph.

With that monkey now off their backs, Murphy is keen to see his Debenham side go from strength to strength.

“I am very pleased. It was a solid performance against a really good Woodbridge team,” he said.

“Since I came in things have got better and this result had been coming.

“Every single player stuck to the game-plan and we have been deservedly rewarded.

“I said to the lads afterwards that they have to stay grounded and level headed — this is just one game.

“It is still very much early days, but we are starting to get together a settled squad that want to work for each other.”

Murphy has also moved to further bolster his options with the addition of former Stowmarket Town duo Lee Gought and Munro Laflin.

Ryan Gardiner has been promoted from the reserves, while Lee Wilcox has left the club and midfielder Craig Skipp is expected to follow suit shortly.

n Last Saturday, a spirited Debenham performance was not enough against Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Hadleigh United in the FA Vase.

A Thomas Driscoll goal was enough to split the sides, meaning that Debenham’s involvement in the competition is over for another year.

n Tomorrow, Debenham begin their Suffolk Senior Cup campaign away at Felixstowe Harpers United (2.15pm).

Harpers are currently eighth in the Suffolk & Ipswich Football League Senior Division with six points from four outings.

“We know they are no mugs and it is going to be a tough game,” admitted Murphy.

“Hopefully the win over Woodbridge will give us some momentum.

“This is a huge competition that the boys really want to win, as do I.”