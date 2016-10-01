Momentum beginning to build for Murphy at Debenham

Ben Murphy believes that a period of stability is behind Debenham LC’s recent run of positive results under his management, writes Liam Apicella.

The Hornets had just three points to their name when Murphy replaced Stuart Reavell in the dugout last month.

However, in recent weeks Murphy’s men have collected seven Thurlow Nunn League First Division points from a possible nine, as well as also progressing in the Suffolk Senior Cup.

“We had to strip everything back when I came in,” conceded Murphy.

“It was well documented that a lack of commitment from the players was a major issue and that is the first thing I had to address.

“I have made some signings and they have helped to add some stability.

“We are now at the point where we have the same personnel each week and it is making such a difference.

“Everybody knows where they stand and that is a big reason why we have started to build some momentum.”

Debenham, who beat Whitton 3-2 last weekend before drawing 1-1 with Needham Market Reserves on Tuesday, are without a game tomorrow.

They entertain Woodbridge next weekend, though, which offers up the chance to complete a quickfire double.

“I would be delighted to beat them twice,” added Murphy.

“They are a very good side and we will have to be at our very best.”