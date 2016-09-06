MATCH REPORT: Debenham hold out to frustrate Diss

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE FIRST DIVISION: Debenham LC 0 Diss Town 0

There were contrasting emotions from the two sides when the referee called time on Tuesday evening’s derby at Friends Meadow between Debenham LC and Diss Town.

For the hosting Hornets, who ended the contest a man light afterthe late dismissal of Matt Dixon, the goal-less draw will have been regarded as a well earned point.

On the flip side, Diss will have traipsed off the field unsure as to how they were unable to convert even one of a host of chances they created over the course of the 90 minutes.

The tone was set in the 17th minute when after the Debenham defence failed to deal with Shaun Hunsdon’s long throw, Jack Tipple smashed his half volley against the home side’s crossbar.

It was then over to Steve Fenner in the Debenham goal as he almost single-handedly kept his tean in the encounter prior to the break.

There were 34 minutes on the clock when he thwarted Hunsdon’s powerful effort, before swiftly returning to his feet to gather Callum Bray’s low shot that appeared destined for the bottom corner.

Just two minutes later Bray had another opening after he managed to get Sam Bryant’s cross under control, only for Fenner to show good athleticism to fingertip the rising ball over the bar.

There were a further two chances for Hunsdon as the half drew to a close, but on both occasions the frontman’s radar deserted him.

The one-way traffic continued after the restart, with Bryant the first to shoot too high after he had twisted his marker Lewis Kemp one way and then the other.

It was then back over to Fenner in the 59th minute to turn away Ian Fancett’s drilled free kick. The rebound fell for Hunsdon, who swiftly turned the ball back across goal, yet an advancing Tipple could not apply the finishing touch.

Forays into opposition territory were few and far between for Debenham, but they did fashion two opportunities of note in the closing stages.

Both fell to Dixon, who first could not stretch far enough to make contact with Paris Tuwizana’s low cross and then he scuffed wide with time and space in his favour.

To compound the recent arrival from Halstead Town’s misery, he was then handed his marching orders five minutes from time.

Already cautioned for a dive earlier in the second half, Dixon collided into Tipple, sending the Diss defender tumbling into the home team’s dugout. After some consultation with his linesman, the referee brandished a second yellow card.

The 10 men held on, though, to put their fourth point of the season on the board, while Diss are up to second.

Debenham: S Fenner, Kemp, Atkinson, Barker, T Fenner, Brock, Young, Diaper, Tuwizana, Dixon, Young

Diss: Macrae, Pope, Fancett, Manning, Shadrack, Tipple, Bray (Burroughs 66), Armes, Page (Mackie 80), Hunsdon (Webb 89), Bryant

Express Man of the Match: Steve Fenner

Attendance: 72

