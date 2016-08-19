Manager insists it’s not all doom and gloom for Debenham LC

Stuart Reavell has refused to be too downbeat after seeing his Debenham LC side lose their opening four games of the new Thurlow Nunn League First Division season.

The Hornets opened up earlier this month with a 2-0 reverse at the hands of newly-promoted Holland FC, before Framlingham (3-2), Haverhill Borough (5-1) and Whitton United (3-1) all claimed maximum points.

Football - Debenham LC v Haverhill Borough Thurlow Nunn League First Division football match. Deb LCFC - Haverhill Boro - ANL-160814-154639006

Only goal difference is keeping Reavell’s men off the foot of the table, but with a host of new players still trying to forge an understanding, the manager is remaining in positive mood.

“It is not going well in terms of results, that is obvious,” he said.

“But in terms of the endeavour and togetherness that the players are showing for each other, I can have no complaints with that.

“We have signed more new players than ever before and it takes time to gel.

“Apart from the loss to Haverhill, the performances have been pretty good.

“It looks worse than it actually is and it is definitely not all doom and gloom.

“I do not want to promote panic because this season was never about gaining promotion.

“We have had some injuries to contend with and seen a number of shots hit the bar or post. We are just not getting the rub of the green.”

Debenham will be hoping that it is a case of fifth time lucky when they travel to Dereham Town Reserves on Saturday afternoon (3pm).

Even at this early stage of the campaign it looks to be an important fixture given that Dereham’s second string are the only side below Debenham in the table.

And if they can get their first three points on the board at Aldiss Park, Reavell is backing his charges to move swiftly up the standings.

“There is still a good atmosphere in the dressing room and I will not let that change,” he added.

“The morale is good and everyone is keeping their heads up. The attitude is much better than last season.

“It has been very small margins so far which means we have to keep plugging away.

“I am happy for us to stay under the radar and people can call us the whipping boys if they like.

“But as soon as we get that first win it will make a massive difference and we can start to surprise people.

Having made a number of additions to his squad during the summer, Reavell is not resting on his laurels.

Winger Reece Young has been recruited from Stonham, while Ben Atkinson has also re-signed for the club.

A number of injured players — including midfielder Craig Skipp — are expected to return to fitness in time to link up with the squad for the trip to Dereham, although Kevin Barker is doubtful because of a foot complaint.

In the corresponding fixture last year, Debenham claimed a 2-2 draw away from home thanks to a brace from Steven Fenner.

At home they were beaten 2-1.