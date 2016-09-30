Lacklustre Diss exit FA Vase

BUILDBASE FA VASE

SECOND QUALIFYING ROUND

Ely City 4

Diss Town 2

Ross Potter has revealed he did not hold back during the half-time interval as his Diss Town side crashed out of the FA Vase on Saturday.

In terms of chances created over the course of the tie, the Tangerines were on a par with their higher-league hosts.

However, Diss were punished for a string of first-half defensive errors that saw them head into the break 3-1 down.

It was a much improved all-round performance in the second half, but the damage had already been done.

“There were plenty of words at half-time about how we were not doing our jobs properly,” said Potter.

“We did those things better in the second half, but you cannot come away in the Vase and play like that for the first 45 minutes.

“I have not been angry too often at all this season, but today I was very angry.

“The first half is the poorest we have been with regard to our competitiveness.

“We were off the pace, second to everything and lost all the second balls. We allowed them to play around us.

“It is very frustrating because going forward, even during the first half, we probably created the same amount of chances as them.

“We were so terrible doing the simple things though.”

The first culprit was centre-back Jack Tipple, who in the 11th minute failed to clear his lines, allowing Alex Theobald to nip in and squeeze a low shot underneath George Macrae.

However, less than 60 seconds later Diss were level when Shaun Hunsdon raced on to a through-ball and showed good composure to round Harry Reynolds in the Ely goal before rolling in.

But rather than build on the equaliser, those frailties in the Diss rearguard were once again exposed in the 23rd minute.

Ely’s Jamie Alsop swung over a corner from the right, which unmarked skipper James Seymour powered home.

It got even worse four minutes before the break when Alsop was afforded too much time to cross and he duly picked out Kelvin Enaro at the back post.

The Nigerian’s looping header was initially ruled out for offside, but after consultation between the referee and his assistant, the goal was awarded.

The away side were not without threat during the opening 45 minutes, but Sam Page dragged his shot wide, while Charlie Webb’s effort was deflected off target.

And Diss went on to ask even more questions of Ely after the restart, one of which resulted in their second goal in the 63rd minute as Solomon Pope converted Sam Bryant’s corner.

Ian Fancett’s driven free-kick was pushed clear and Webb stung Reynolds’ palms as the 1994 Vase winners went in search of an equaliser, which ultimately eluded them.

Instead, it was the Robins that scored the encounter’s sixth goal to rubber stamp their place in the next round.

It was a moment that summed the game up from Diss’ perspective as, under pressure from Enaro, goalkeeper Macrae fumbled Mason Newman’s corner over the line.

Diss: Macrae, Pope (Bray 88), Fancett, Manning, Shadrack, Tipple, Page (Burroughs 75), Mackie (Cole 28), Webb, Hunsdon, Bryant

Express Man of the Match: Shaun Hunsdon

Attendance: 86

n Potter’s men return to Thurlow Nunn League First Division action tomorrow when Needham Market Reserves are the visitors (3pm).

n Diss Tigers Under-15s began their league campaign with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Walsham-le-Willows.

Walsham took a 1-0 lead into the break and it stayed that way until second-half injury time when Joe Mower volleyed in for Diss.

However, just when it seemed that Diss had claimed a draw, Walsham went up the other end and squeezed in a dramatic winning goal.

n Diss Under-13s suffered a 6-1 defeat to Norwich Corinthians.

Despite the one-sided nature of the scoreline, it was Diss that broke the deadlock when Matthew Munnings crossed to find Will Cunningham, who headed home well from six yards.

But Corinthians responded in emphatic fashion by scoring six times.