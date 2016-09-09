Fram looking to down high-flying Thetford

Framlingham Town skipper James Mayhew sees no reason why his side cannot dump Thetford Town out of the FA Vase tomorrow afternoon, writes Liam Apicella.

Danny White’s Thetford have made the most of their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division reprieve so far this term, chalking up five wins from eight outings to sit second in the table.

The Castlemen ply their trade a level below this weekend’s hosts (3pm), but they have been no less impressive during what is their debut campaign at Step Six level.

Mel Aldis’ charges are third after amassing 16 points from a possible 21.

It means that confidence is high within the dressing room, so much so that Mayhew is backing Framlingham to cause a first qualifying round upset at Mundford Road.

“It will be a massive day for the club. We need to be in this sort of competition,” said the captain.

“We will be going into the game thinking that we can win. It would be nice to have a cup run.

“It is going to be a tough game and Thetford will be on a high at the moment, but we have all the tools to give them a good game.”

Despite being early days, results suggest that Framlingham have adapted well after their summer elevation from the Suffolk & Ipswich League.

Just one defeat has been suffered, and that was against a Leiston Reserves side containing more than a hint of Ryman League experience.

Mayhew, 28, is of the belief that such a seamless transition can be attributed to the fact that the majority of the squad have risen through the ranks at Badingham Road.

“Most of the side live in the town and those that don’t live nearby,” he added.

“I have been with the club since the age of six or seven and but for a stint playing rugby, I have stayed here.

“A lot of the lads have similar stories so they know what the club is about.

“We all get on well and socialise off the pitch, which I am sure is helping the performances when we play.

“It is a testament to how the club is set up. We have had so many players come through the youth teams.

“That is what a youth section should be used for — to feed the reserve and senior teams.”

The clash with Thetford will mark just a third ever outing for Framlingham in the FA Vase.

They made their entrance in the 2010/11 season with a 2-1 win over Stowmarket Town, before comprehensively losing 4-0 to Godmanchester Rovers next time out.

A return to the competition 12 months later was ended at the first hurdle by Diss Town, who ran out 4-0 winners.