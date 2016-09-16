Fram fall at FA Vase’s first hurdle

FA VASE

FIRST QUALIFYING ROUND

Thetford Town 4

Framlingham Town 3

Framlingham’s first FA Vase campaign since 2011 was ended in the opening round by higher-division Thetford on Saturday afternoon.

Despite ending up losing the tie, visiting Framlingham broke the deadlock in the 10th minute when Danny Smith’s deflected effort got the better of Kingsley Barnes in the Theford goal.

However, the lead did not last too long as the home side responded through Robbie Priddle, who guided the ball into the net.

Framlingham then fell behind in the 22nd minute courtesy of Max Melanson’s low drive that squeezed inside the far post.

Almost immediately after the break Thetford increased their lead when Alex McIntosh’s shot from 30 yards out was parried by Framlingham goalkeeper Gary Ross, leaving Priddle to fire home the rebound.

But the away team responded swiftly when Barnes could only punch the ball as far as Simon Poacher and the midfielder lifted the ball into the net.

Yet Thetford went on to score a fourth and decisive goal after a Priddle breakaway was eventually turned in by substitute Bruno Tavares.

Framlingham striker Smith got his second goal of the game in the dying embers of the game, which meant that his side had been involved in two 4-3 encounters within the space of five days following their triumph by that scoreline over Needham Market Reserves.

n Mel Aldis’ side have the chance to bounce back from that defeat when they take on league leaders Coggeshall Town at Badingham Road tomorrow afternoon (3pm).

Coggeshall, who like Fram joined the league this season, have been in good form so far with seven victories and one draw from their eight outings.

They also have in-form striker Nnamdi Nwachuku within their ranks. The ex-Colchester United striker has scored 19 goals in 10 appearances this term.

On Tuesday Framlingham will then play host to Premier Division outfit Walsham-le-Willows in the opening round of the Eastern Counties League Challenge Cup (7.45pm).

The winner of that tie will be away to Whitton United on Wednesday, November 2 (7.45pm).