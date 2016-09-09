Ed Seaman’s Norwich City column: Time for Canaries to prove doubters wrong

While there is never a bad time to win a football match, back-to-back home games versus Cardiff and Wigan over the coming days provides Norwich City with a perfect opportunity to kick-start the season.

It’s fair to say that after a promising start, City find themselves at a crossroads in the wake of a disappointing performance at Ipswich, a horror-show at Birmingham and a somewhat limp end to the transfer window.

As I mentioned last week, there is no need to panic — and quite frankly some of the online comments have been ridiculous — but it is time for Alex Neil’s side to step it up a gear.

Touching on those comments, it’s almost hurtful to see fans, albeit a very small minority, criticise Delia Smith and co after all they have done for this club.

Claims of a ‘lack of ambition’ are nothing short of deluded. If the board lacked ambition, they would have sold the likes of Timm Klose, who was the subject of bids, Robbie Brady and Jonny Howson, and not sanctioned the spending of around £15m.

Yes, we are probably short of a striker, but the squad at Neil’s disposal is more than capable of finishing in the top two — and it’s now over to them to prove it.

After a defeat, you often hear players talk about wanting to get back on the pitch, but I can’t help but feel this international break might have done City some good.

On Tuesday night Alex Pritchard and Graham Dorrans returned from injury for the Under-23s against Valencia, and it will be a boost to have them involved.

It would be naive to think Cardiff will be an easy game tomorrow, and the same goes for Wigan on Tuesday night, but it’s time for City to pull their socks up, turn on the style and show any doubters what this side is capable of.