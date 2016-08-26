Comeback win moves the Tangerines into top spot

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Diss Town 2

Braintree Town Reserves 1

Diss Town stormed to the top of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division with a 2-1 win against third place Braintree Town Reserves on Saturday.

Both teams knew a win would put them top of the league and so the match started cautiously at Brewers Green Lane, with both teams probing for weaknesses.

The first real opportunity of the game came on 13 minutes when a cross-field ball from Diss winger Sam Page found Shaun Hunsdon on the edge of the box.

Hunsdon controlled the ball, turned and volleyed in one exquisite move, forcing a smart save from the Braintree goalkeeper.

As the first-half progressed there were few chances for either side, though Tangerines goalkeeper George Macrae kept the hosts level after a defensive mix-up put Braintree through on goal.

As half-time approached the visitors broke the deadlock when they were awarded a penalty after a Diss handball in the box.

The penalty was well struck but Macrea dived to his right to save, however Joseph Jones was first to react and rifled the rebound into the roof of the net.

Within minutes Braintree almost doubled their lead as a free-kick from the right was turned in at the far post, but to the home fans’ relief the linesman had flagged for offside.

Tangerines manager Ross Potter clearly used the half-time break to shake things up as Diss started the second-half in a much more positive vein.

Within minutes Diss were level after a Sam Wenham cross from the left found Adam Burroughs free in the box.

The in-form Diss striker made no mistake with a precise header back across goal that gave the Braintree goalkeeper no chance.

Diss now took the game to Braintree with Jason Armes running midfield and the Tangerines front line of Burroughs, Page, Sam Bryant and Hunsdon causing all manners of problems for the Braintree defence.

It was Hunsdon who scored the winning goal on 75 minutes with a strike that is unlikely to be bettered at Brewers Green Lane this season.

Hunsdon picked up a throw-in from Diss substitute Ashley Baxter, made space for himself and curled a beauty from 18 yards into the back of the net to make it 2-1 to the home side.

Despite some late pressure, Diss saw the game out to claim a deserved three points and move one point clear at the top of the table, although on Wednesday night they relinquished top spot after Coggeshall Town thrashed Cornard United 5-1.

Diss manager Potter was delighted with his side’s performance on Saturday, in particular the way the team maintained their passing game and battled back from a half-time deficit.

Diss Town: Macrae, Hipperson (Baxter), Wenham (Fancett), Manning (c), Shadrack, Tipple, Page, Armes, Burroughs (Webb), Hunsdon, Bryant. Subs not used: Bray, Knights. Express man of the match: Hunsdon. Attendance: 96.