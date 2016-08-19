Burroughs confident Diss attack will deliver

Adam Burroughs believes that he is part of an attacking front four that can fire Diss Town to Thurlow Nunn League First Division promotion this season, writes Liam Apicella.

Burroughs tends to be the central figure, with new signing Shaun Hunsdon granted a free role by manager Ross Potter.

The flanks, meanwhile, are occupied by the combination of Sam Bryant and Sam Page.

And as far as Burroughs is concerned, there are not many stronger quartets in the league.

“When you look at the set-up at Diss, we should at least be a Premier Division club — probably higher,” said the striker.

“The four of us up front can all interchange and that causes problems.

“We defend from the front, can all score goals, lay on assists and there is probably not a better attack in the league when we are firing.

“If we can all produce the goods, it will massively help us achieve the goal we are all striving for — promotion.”

Burroughs opened his goalscoring account for the season during Tuesday’s 2-1 win over King’s Lynn Reserves, while Bryant was also on target.

Having broken his duck, the frontman is now eyeing up a 20-goal haul.

“It was a relief to score because the pressure was building,” he added.

“I have set myself a target of 20 goals and I think that is a realistic aim.

“I am sure that Shaun will be looking to get around that as well and if the two wingers can get in and around double figures, we will be well on our way.”