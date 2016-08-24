BREAKING NEWS: Reavell resigns as Debenham LC head coach

Stuart Reavell has resigned as head coach at Debenham LC and will be replaced by the club’s reserves manager Ben Murphy.

Reavell had been in charge since the summer of 2014 and guided the club to an impressive seventh place finish in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division in 2014-15.

After finishing 13th last season, Debenham began their 2016-17 campaign with four consecutive defeats before beating Dereham Town Reserves 2-1 on Saturday.

“The chairman and committee are pleased to announce that Ben Murphy has agreed to take over as manager of the first team following the resignation of Stuart Reavell,” a statement on the club’s Facebook page read this morning.

“This is typical of Ben who always wants to do the best for the club. We all wish him well, after the splendid job he has done with the reserves, who I know will be disappointed to lose such a talented leader.

“Jamie Frosdick has also kindly agreed to take on the role of manager at that level, stepping out of his first team role and again we wish him every success.

“The committee felt that at this time this was the best move for the whole club.”

Murphy’s first game in charge of the Hornets will be at home to March Town United this Saturday (3pm).