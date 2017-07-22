Five-a-side tour comes to an end with penalty loss

Have your say

Diss Town Under-13s saw their summer series of five-a-side tournaments end with a penalty shootout defeat at the hands of hosting Gorleston Rangers on Sunday.

As has been the case throughout most of the summer, Diss entered two teams into the tournament.

Both of those advanced beyond the group stages on the Norfolk coast, only to then be drawn against each other in the quarter-finals.

After an entertaining tie, the winning Diss side went through to the last four, where they faced the home team.

Played in a torrential downpour, Gorleston took an early lead, but Diss battled bac and went 2-1 in front.

However, the young Tangerines could not hold out and they were eventually pegged back by Gorleston, which subsequently forced the encounter into extra time.

No goals followed during that period and so penalties were required to determine the winner.

Two of Diss’ were dragged wide, handing Gorleston the win.