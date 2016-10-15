Findlay stays positive after disappointing weekend

Garry Findlay’s hopes of a strong result in round five of the European Le Mans Series were dashed before half-distance as his Murphy Prototypes LMP2 entry made a dramatic exit with him at the wheel.

The Fressingfield racer returned to the Murphy line-up after making his LMP2 debut with the team at Imola, joining Ireland’s Sean Doyle and newcomer Bruno Bonifacio in the #48 ORECA-Nissan 03R and hoping to improve on the 10th place he helped the team achieve back in May.

But mechanical problems hampered both the practice and qualifying sessions, which set the tone for the weekend.

During Sunday’s main race Findlay had the #48 up to a respectable position when the team’s decision not to put on fresh tyres came to haunt as the car crashed into a barrier and was ruled out.

Nevertheless, Findlay remained in upbeat mood after the meeting.

“The speed was definitely there, even on older tyres, so for the race to end as it did is a shame for the whole team,” said the 26-year-old.

“Everyone did a great job over the course of the weekend to get the car into a position to challenge as we did and I’m sure that the experience will be banked away for future races.”

Findlay is hoping to secure a deal to test over the winter with a view to securing a more significant campaign in 2017.