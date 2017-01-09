FA VASE DRAW: Another home tie for Ely

The Thurlow Nunn League’s only representative — Ely City — have been drawn at home to Sporting Khalsa in the fifth round of The Buildbase FA Vase.

The Robins reached the last 16 for the first time in the club’s history on Saturday thanks to a 3-0 win over Shepshed Dynamo at The Unwin Ground.

And they will welcome another side from the Midland League Premier Division to Cambridgeshire on Saturday, January 28, in the form of Khalsa.

The West Midlands-based outfit are currently fifth in their league, with 12 wins from 22 outings.

Ely boss Brady Stone said: “We would have taken anyone at home, or a long trip away for the weekend.

“We have got the home tie and we are happy with that.

“It is going to be a very tough game, but when you reach the last 16, that is a given.

“Who would have thought we would be the last Thurlow Nunn League club left? It is a fantastic achievement by the lads.”

Sporting reached this stage courtesy of a 1-0 win over Tring Athletic at the weekend.

The draw in full:

1 Cleethorpes Town v Atherton Collieries

2 Southall v Exmouth

3 Bromsgrove Sporting v Bristol Manor Farm or Melksham Town

4 Crowborough Athletic v Coleshill Town

5 Hinckley v Buckland Athletic

6 Newport Pagnell Town v Sunderland RCA

7 Ely City v Sporting Khalsa

8 Team Solent v South Shields or Morpeth Town

Winners will receive £1875 in prize money